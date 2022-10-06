Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.

Also surviving are his wife of 38 years, Karen (Osborn) Whyte; and his children, Douglas Whyte, Jr. of Middleville Road; Jennifer Marra and her husband Chris of Morgantown; and Lori Leeson and her husband Brad of Weirton; his grandchildren, Seneca Whyte, Ethan Marra, Isabella Marra, Kody Leeson and Blake Leeson; his sister, Judy Curran of Bridgeport and Steven Whyte of Ohio. He has two step-children, Debra Wilmoth and her husband Roger of Mt. Clare; and Shawn Newbrough and Jennifer of Bridgeport; his step-grandchildren, Jeremy Wilmoth, Tucker Newbrough, and Braxton Newbrough; and his step-great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Lydia Wilmoth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rick, Frank, and Laurence Whyte.

Out of high school, Doug worked in the oil and gas industry, working his way up from worm to mud engineer. At 39, he changed careers, passing the police physical fitness test and started working for the DNR, being stationed in Wheeling, Lewis County, then Harrison County. He was the Lewis County Citizens Against Drugs Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1994, and the National Region Conservation Officer of the Year in 1997.

After retirement from the DNR, he worked as a Security Guard at the Harrison County Courthouse. He loved going to Trade Day with his best friend, Randy Critchfield. He got great pleasure when the grandchildren came to visit and spend time on the farm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 2 - 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.