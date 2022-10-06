Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown

Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and...
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions.

The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides.

It is located at Hazel’s House of Hope on 20 Scott Avenue, Suite 101 in Morgantown.

Deana Morrow president of the Hope Hill Board of Directors said this is an opportunity for people struggling to get help.

“Too often people who have drug use or alcohol problems are criminalized. They don’t receive treatment. Addiction is not treated as an illness, and it is an illness. This is a therapeutic opportunity for a different path forward to help people address their addiction problem.”

Morrow said this is the first of its kind in West Virginia because all services will be provided for free. The center will be staffed by certified peer recovery support specialists that can refer people to programs if needed.

