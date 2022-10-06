Federal civil rights forum coming to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The enforcement of federal civil rights laws will be the focus of a forum to be held next week in Morgantown.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff will host a. event on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to highlight the constitutional rights of citizens and how they are enforced through civil and criminal actions.

Hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights, and more will be explained by experts in each of those areas of the law.

“Federal civil rights laws are an important tool in our efforts to make communities in West Virginia safer and more welcoming, but they are often overlooked,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “The forum in Morgantown will allow for the public to hear from experts and learn more about the enforcement of laws that prohibit discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, and religion.”

The event will begin at 9 am at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park.

It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.