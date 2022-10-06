First at 4 Forum: Nick Davisson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nick Davisson, the headliner for the Robinson Grand’s “Born & Bred” concert series debut, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about participating in the “Born & Bred” concert series, how important it is to showcase local talent, and where to find his music.

CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for the event on Saturday night.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

