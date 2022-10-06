First Alert Evening Forecast

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for a drive!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 6th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 50

Friday: Morning patchy fog, then partly cloudy: High: 64

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High: 58

Sunday: Chilly start, then sunny: High: 60

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman

Latest News

Expected highs for today, October 6, 2022.
Seasonable afternoon, cooler weather on the way!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Expected highs for today, October 5, 2022.
Sunny, seasonable weather for today and tomorrow!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast