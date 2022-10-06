Former West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering

WTAP News @ 10
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on October 6 to witness tampering.

According to a news release and documents read in court, the former parole officer, David Jones, admitted that earlier this year, he deliberately withheld information and lied to state and federal investigators during their investigations of sexual misconduct reportedly committed by a parole officer supervised by Jones.

Jones also admitted that, on multiple occasions from 2020 to this year, he repeatedly instructed a witness in the same investigation to lie to federal investigators and to destroy and withhold evidence.

Specifically, Jones admitted that he encouraged the witness to delete recordings she had of the parole officer and instructed the witness to delete evidence of his own communications with her.

Jones faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. A sentencing date is set for January 19, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
WV Amendment 2 explainer
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

Latest News

Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally