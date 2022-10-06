Fundraiser set up for daughter of spectator killed at Steelers game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The family of a spectator killed at Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium has launched a GoFundMe for his daughter.

27-year-old Dalton Keane, of Monaca, Pennsylvania, fell near an escalator by Gate C at the stadium Sunday afternoon, falling nearly 40 feet.

According to the GoFundMe set up by the family, the fund will “secure a sturdy future for his daughter, Isla, because that is truly the one thing he worked for everyday.”

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

Since the fundraiser was set up on Wednesday, more than $13,000 has been raised.

