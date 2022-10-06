Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says

Authorities say humain remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor.
John Lawson Magruder
John Lawson Magruder(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder.

Magruder, a pediatric neurologist, was reported missing July 27.

MCSO says foul play is not suspected.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man (7/29/22)

MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man (8/1/22)

MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest (9/6/22)

