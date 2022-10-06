JJ Quinerly, Madisen Smith earn Big 12 Preseason recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU women’s basketball season will, be underway before we know it.

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth year senior Madisen Smith have been named to the 2022-23 preseason all-Big 12 team as honorable mention status.

The honor marks the first of each Mountaineer’s career. Last year Quinerly became the fourth Mountaineer to be named to the leagues all freshman team. She averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Smith has played 112 games in her collegiate career. Throughout her first four seasons in the gold and blue she’s collected 885 points, is No. 10 is all-time program history for assists, as well as tied for No. 10 in all-time starts. Smith is the only Mountaineer with multiple 50-minute games in their career. Last year Smith averaged 9.1 points and a team best 4.3 assists per game.

The Mountaineers’ season will kick off their season with an exhibition game against Fairmont State on Sunday Oct. 30th at 2 p.m.

