Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomes animal evacuees from Puerto Rico

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As so many recover from destructive hurricane storms, shelter pets all over the world are impacted too.

To help out, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is joining in to evacuate these animals.

32 dogs from a shelter in Puerto Rico flew to Charleston and arrived Thursday afternoon.

According to KCHA, the transport is facilitated by Petco Love to help provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by both Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

The Puerto Rico shelter pups will be up for adoption at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association beginning Friday, October 7th at noon. They’ll be having an adoption special of $25 going on through Saturday-- however, some community members have already volunteered to sponsor several adoption fees, meaning numerous dogs will be free of charge.

If you’re not in the place to adopt, but want to help-- you’re welcome to donate basic animal care supplies such as wet food, Dawn, or paper towels.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
WV Amendment 2 explainer
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

Latest News

Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally