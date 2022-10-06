Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say

(KCTV5 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain.

Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech St. Saturday night when they found the body.

Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain.

Police say this is being treated as missing persons case and foul play is not suspected.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for identification.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home

Latest News

WVa tire collection events scheduled for October, November
If passed, Amendment 1 would restrict state courts' involvement in impeachment proceedings.
W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One
John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Sweet A Licious thriving one year after devastating fire.
Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire