Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain.

Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech St. Saturday night when they found the body.

Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain.

Police say this is being treated as missing persons case and foul play is not suspected.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for identification.

