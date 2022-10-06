Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is an update on the 80 dogs that authorities say were rescued from a trailer in Upshur County on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control took control of the animals earlier this week. They’re now at the Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society.

Many people have been asking what will happen to them.

The small French Bulldogs and Boston Terriers are considered evidence at this time and not yet available for adoption.

But the shelter says they need help getting supplies, like canned food.

Jan Cochran runs the Humane Society and says people adopting the dogs that are available will help free up more space.

“We have 16 runs, and we try not to run more than 32 dogs. That is two dogs per cage. If the dog is a Saint Bernard, we don’t put another dog in with it,” Cochran said.

Cochran says to email her if you can provide any assistance.

The Sheriff says official charges will be filed shortly.

