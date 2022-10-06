Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community.

That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.

Dr. Hess also said it’s something he wants to pass on to his family.

Imagine for a moment you’re playing football for your local high school and during a game, you’re hurt. You get sent to the local hospital, you’re treated and then sent home. Now imagine returning years later to the same hospital as CEO.

That’s the story of Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Dr. Hess says it is really cool to be back in the area.

“You know it is really cool. I think my life and career have come full circle to where growing up you always thought, ‘I can’t wait to get out of West Virginia’ and then later on you realize what’s really important - family, and community, and friendships,” Dr. Hess said. “And then you can’t wait to get back. It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. And I’m speechless at this point about the opportunity here.”

Dr. Hess mentioned some of the things he missed while he was away from the area.

“So I’ll be honest, I miss the people and the sense of community. I know that sounds kind of corny and cliche, but I miss some of the pepperoni rolls - Tomaro’s and Abruzzino’s,” Dr. Hess said. “You know the most important thing to me and the reason why I wanted to come back and move my family here was the community. I say that to describe the area, but I also use it as a verb because the people here … it’s not like other places. The pride, the sense of community, the having each other’s back - you don’t get that everywhere else.”

You know the most important thing to me and the reason why I wanted to come back and move my family here was the community.

Now, Hess gets to share his love for north-central West Virginia with his family. He wants to instill the same values the community brought him up on.

“I want to have them develop that servant heart for our community and the ability to put others first.,” Dr. Hess said. “I want them to see folks in church and in the community who have socioeconomic differences and see people in need and say, ‘I need to step up and help them.’”

Hess says those same values also drive the hospital. He says putting as much time and effort into the area as they do in their patients is important to him and his staff.

“So it’s probably up there with anything that I do. I think that as caregivers, when you work in healthcare, that’s your heart,” Dr. Hess said. “Your heart is there to help others. So how do you do that? By picking up trash, or by sponsoring a wellness event, or go work at a cancer walk. I think that for the people that are in healthcare, it’s a very easy transition for them that catalyzes a lot of these community events. We want to be woven into the fabric of this community and everything we do.”

It’s been quite the journey for the boy from Lumberport who first walked through the doors of UHC with a football injury, but it’s one he says brought him right back to where he needs to be.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. And I’m speechless at this point about the opportunity here,” Dr. Hess said.

In part two, which will air this Sunday, Dr. Hess discusses the challenges of running not one, but two hospitals at the same time and where he wants to take UHC in the future.

