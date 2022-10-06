Mobile home owners face lot rent increase

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mobile home park residents in Mercer County said they are set to face a near-doubling of rent prices for lots in a number of mobile home parks in the county.

Residents said on October 1st, they received notice of a rate increase to $525 set to take effect in December 2022. Similar reports with near-identical notices have been reported across Mercer County’s mobile home parks.

WVVA spoke with two affected people on the condition of anonymity.

“This is just, I don’t know how this is legal to raise it $245,” said a woman who lives in Gardner Estates Mobile Home Park. “We don’t know what to do. All of us are calling other people trying to figure out what to do.”

“We’re looking now to have to sell our place. Don’t know where we’re going to go,” said a man who lives in Shadow Wood Valley Mobile Home Park.

WVVA has reached out to the apparent owners of all properties said to be involved in this situation, as of publish none have returned our calls.

This is a continuing story which WVVA will continue to follow as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.