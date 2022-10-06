New inspector general for W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has named James Stout as Inspector General.

Stout has led an “exemplary career,” according to Jeff Sandy, Cabinet Secretary for WV DHS, and will bring considerable knowledge and experience to the position of Inspector General.

In January 1994, Stout began his professional career with the State Police and served multiple roles in the department. As a trooper, Stout was runner-up to receive the West Virginia Trooper of the Year Award twice. Stout served thirteen times as a Field Training Officer, which allowed him to expand upon his leadership and managerial skills.

Stout served as a Sniper/Observer for ten years in the West Virginia State Police and with the Ritchie County Eradication and Crisis Response Team (R.E.A.C.T). He also served as a Hostage Negotiator for six years and went on to serve in upper-level management, ultimately being promoted to the rank to Captain. He ended his career with the West Virginia State Police in February 2019 after over 25 years of honorable service.

In October 2019, James Stout took a position as Chief Correctional Officer at North Central Regional Jail, where he served for approximately three and a half years.

Before accepting the position as Inspector General, Stout served as Superintendent at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian, West Virginia, a juvenile detention facility.

“I look forward to serving our great state in this new capacity,” says Stout. “I believe my experience in the State Police and in corrections will be an asset to the Department, and I am eager to contribute to all the great things to come.”

