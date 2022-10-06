Nov. ballot measure looks to allow incorporation of W.Va. religious institutions

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Nov., West Virginians will decide whether to allow religious institutions, like houses of worship, to incorporate.

The Mountain State stands alone in the country in blocking the practice as of now.

If passed -- Amendment 3 would allow voters to reverse the rule, and give the state’s legislature the power to allow the incorporation of religious institutions.

Bishop Frederick Brown of Bluefield, W.Va.’s Faith Center Church said incorporation would help his church progress.

“When you’re wanting to progress and you want your churches and ministries to progress in a modern age and in relevant, current times, it’s important that we have certain state and federal recognition to be able to move our churches forward,” said Bishop Brown.

Incorporation would allow religious institutions in W.Va. to act as a “person,” meaning the institutions could buy and sell assets including land.

