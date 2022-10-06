Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s Twitter feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

