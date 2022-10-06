Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased.

According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital.

“We finalized the purchase of the property near Route 20, perched above the Elk River,” Dempsey said.

The 32-acre parcel is anticipated to be the future home for a new hospital that will include emergency care, medical offices, and other clinical services, Davis Health System officials said.

The DHS Board of Directors approved “proceeding with the purchase” of the land at a meeting on Sept. 15.

The property purchase was finalized on Monday, Sept. 26.

Part of DHS’ strategic plan focuses on creating access to more convenient and modern healthcare in Webster County.

Officials said securing the property for the facility was an important first step.

“Funding for the new hospital will come from USDA loan and grant programs,” said Dempsey. “We can now begin the formal application process for funding. We’re really happy to be moving forward.”

