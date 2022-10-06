Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s

Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.

However, the latest numbers from the organization show disparities continue to significantly impact the health of Black women.

Improved research, better treatments and screenings have all led to fewer people dying of breast cancer.

“The peak year was 1989. And since then, the breast cancer mortality rate has actually fallen by 43%,” Dr. Bill Dahut, chief scientific officer with the American Cancer Society, said.

But the latest numbers from the American Cancer Society aren’t shifting fast enough in the right direction for Black women.

The organization says overall, a Black woman is about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than a white woman.

”If you’re a Black woman between the ages of 20 and 29, you’re actually at double the risk of dying from breast cancer than a white woman of the same age,” Dahut said.

The American Cancer Society says it’s important to make sure health care is adequate for everyone.

”Women of color, particularly Black women, are not always having their mammograms, or their facilities are not always the best. They’re not always called back as appropriately, and not always given the same opportunities for some of our newer therapies,” Dahut said.

Screenings are key, but the organization says there was a dip in mammograms during the height of the pandemic and over a million fewer people went to their annual screening.

”It’s important if you do have cancer, that we find it really early because then we can do something about it,” Dahut said.

Over the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society has started a campaign called “Grab Your Girls” to encourage women to get screened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman

Latest News

Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and...
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison