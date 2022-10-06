Seasonable afternoon, cooler weather on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm and sunny, but cooler temperatures are on the way. Find out when they’ll arrive, and what the next few days are like, in the video above.

Yesterday was sunny, with temperatures close to average for early-October. Today will be similar, as a high-pressure system moves south of West Virginia, lifting warm air into our region. As a result, this afternoon will be partly sunny, with only a mix of clouds during the afternoon. Combined with light winds and temperatures in the upper-60s, today will be decent. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-40s. Then tomorrow, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing cloudy skies in the late-morning and a line of isolated showers during the afternoon. It’s not until mid-evening they leave, but not much rain is expected. Temperatures will also drop into the upper-50s. Over the weekend, a cool air mass from the north will settle into our region, resulting in highs in the 50s and lows in the upper-30s. That could mean the formation of frost in some areas, which could affect plants, so we’re watching carefully. On the bright side, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Then next week, temperatures will rise back to seasonable levels, and it’s not until the latter half of the week that rain chances return. In short, today will be warm and sunny, tomorrow and the weekend will be chilly and sunny, and next week starts out seasonable and sunny.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with only a few clouds. Low: 50.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning, overcast afternoon. High: 63.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 58.

