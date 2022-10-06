Stepping into the path to success

Lincoln’s Emalee Brown filling the shoes of her role models
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines.

Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.

“She pushed me to no end like everybody else and it has never been different, it always has been the same,” said Brown.

Cheer is more than being on the sidelines during a game, last year the Cougars qualified and competed in the Class AA State Cheerleading Championships. It took more hours and work in practice but the effort paid off when they hit the floor in Huntington, “Being down there was great, stepping in out on those mats in front of all of those people and all of your fans has to be the biggest like hyping you up, your fans being there, cheering you on, competing with your fans in front of you is the biggest wow ever,” said Brown.

That feeling and Lincoln’s success was propelled by the senior leaders Brown looked up to last season, “The three seniors I had cheered with since I started when I was three years old so it was a big impact on me them leaving.”

This year she looked to step into that same path they left as role models, “I just want to be as good of leaders as they were and someone to push them to always do their best and that they remember that so they step up and do that for the younger kids as well,” said Brown.

