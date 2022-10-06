Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One year ago, several were left without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in downtown Buckhannon.

Michelle Jack lost her ice cream shop, Sweet A Licious to this tragedy.

“It was really devastating. It really changed the look of Main Street significantly now that the building is gone,” she said.

Jack reopened Sweet A Licious at a new location on Madison Street in Buckhannon.

However, it took six months for her to decide the next step after losing the shop.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I actually didn’t know if I had it in me to do it again. It’s hard. Owning a small business is very hard. I survived COVID and you know this happened to me. Do I want to keep going forward? I just prayed about it a lot and the answer was, yes,” Jack explained.

After doing some looking around, she was able to start renting a new place on April 1 and reopened on April 15.

She planned to keep the shop open year-round. However, the days and times they were open may change with the season.

Jack said to check Sweet A Licious’s Facebook page for updates.

