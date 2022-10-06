Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle school students at the Caperton Center are getting into the Halloween spirit with their coding skills.

These middle schoolers are using programmable LED light strips that are wrapped around pumpkins and using coding skills to create designs on them.

S.T.E.A.M. Academy teacher, Sonya Ashby says that this project not only gets these students involved with S.T.E.A.M. and coding activities, but also allows them to be creative.

“So, they already have some background knowledge about how to plan out a design and how to implement it. Now they’re learning the coding skills to actually make their designs come to life,” says Ashby.

The pumpkins will be on display at the Grand Central Mall for the pumpkin decorating contest from October 22th through the 29th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
WV Amendment 2 explainer
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

Latest News

Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally