W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If passed by W.Va. voters in November, Amendment One would remove the authority of a W.Va. court, at any level, to intervene in state impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers appeared split down party lines in their support.

“It’s not a huge deal in my mind if it passes or if it fails, the important thing in my mind is that we follow the process that is already in place,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier.)

“Impeachment is not a judicial process. It is inherently a legislative process. There’s no criminal activity here there’s no civil activity,” said Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer.)

The amendment reads in-part, “No court of this state has any authority or jurisdiction...to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings.” That text would be added to the W.Va. constitution should voters approve the measure in Nov.

Lawmakers added that the amendment came following a 2018 attempt to impeach W.Va. Supreme Court Justices.

