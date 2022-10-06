W.Va. Supreme Court reverses prior ruling, rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

This comes after a ruling in July by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge who ruled the program unconstitutional.

The ruling by that judge was later appealed, which turned it over to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Since Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices have been hearing arguments about whether the previous ruling by the Kanawha County Circuit Court should be upheld.

The Attorney General wrote about this decision on Twitter.

