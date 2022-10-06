WVSP asks for communities help in search for registered sex offender


Joseph Curry
Joseph Curry(West Virginia State Police)
By Megan Brandl
Oct. 6, 2022
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Beckley Detachment is asking for the communities help in locating a registered sex offender who is on the run.

Joseph Curry is a registered sex offender and was convicted of third degree sexual assault on a 15 year-old in Fayette County, W.Va.

Curry is required to register any changes with the WVSP in Raleigh County.

Curry left the current address he provided and is currently on the run and he is also wanted for a probation violation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Curry, please contact Corporal Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment or you can call 304-256-6700.

