WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds gathered outside of Woodburn Hall at WVU Thursday afternoon.

Students, local politicians and organizations were speaking out for abortion access.

They were rallying and speaking out against measures recently taken by the state to strictly limit access to abortions.

State Rep. Danielle Walker gave a speech to the crowd as well as Morgantown City Councilor Ixya Vega.

Ellie Aerts helped to organize the event and says the current law is unjust.

“That there’s been some injustice in this state in terms of taking away reproductive freedom and we would like to right that wrong,” Aerts said.

Several organizations were there in support.

The West Virginia Campus Workers Union says they want the college to provide assistance to students and faculty seeking abortions.

Union member Maryelizabeth Keopele says that would include out of state travel and navigation with students’ grades.

“We’re hoping to get the university’s attention. We want the university to be able to work with us to give people the access to the healthcare that we need, whether that’s helping to provide rides to places where people can get abortions,” Keopele said.

The event provided contraception and the opportunity to register to vote.

Andy Cockburn says events like these are more than just about rallying.

“It’s important to get people registered to vote because if they don’t vote and just go to rallies like this, nobody’s going to pay any attention to that in the long run. What’s really going to make an impact is actually going and voting and electing people who stand up for reproductive rights,” Cockburn said.

There was no counter protests while 5 News was at the scene.

Last month, Governor Justice signed House Bill 302 which denies abortions in the state with limited exceptions, including danger to the mother, rape and incest, which is reported to law enforcement within 48 hours.

Any abortion must be performed in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and within 14 for minors.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.