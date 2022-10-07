Cloudy, mild Friday, chilly mornings this weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re ending this workweek will mild, cloudy conditions, and this weekend will be much colder still. As for what this means for your weekend plans, and what happens next week, find out in the video above.

Yesterday was a bit cloudy but otherwise nice, with warm temperatures. Today, a cold front will push in from the northern US into our region. This front won’t have much moisture, so it won’t bring much rain, if any at all. So this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with a few isolated showers pushing into our region. Not much rain accumulation is expected, and the line of clouds and rain leaves by the evening. Combined with light northwest winds and highs in the low-60s, today will be cool and cloudy. Overnight, skies will still be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system out west will clear out skies, but temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid-50s. So tomorrow will be cool and sunny. Sunday and Monday morning will be chilly as well, with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s, and that will mean frost in some areas, which could affect any plants you have outside. So you may need to bring them in this weekend. Then by Monday afternoon into the middle of next week, warmer air will flow in from the south, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-60s. Combined with clear skies, the first half of next week will be nice. It’s not until after Wednesday that West Virginia sees any rain again. In short, this weekend will be chilly but sunny, and most of next week will be warm and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy afternoon, with a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. High: 66.

Tonight: Cloudy, low rain chances. Low: 44.

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon, chance of frost in the morning, mostly in the mountainous areas. High: 58.

Sunday: Chilly morning, with frost possible during that time. By the afternoon, skies are clear and sunny. High: 62.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.