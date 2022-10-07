DUI Simulator to visit Harrison County schools

Lewis County High School DUI Simulator
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon visit two Harrison County schools.

It allows students to have an opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict West Virginia wildlife.

Officials said the driver’s seat moves in reaction to the driving course as the program mimics the difficulties drivers will encounter at various blood alcohol content levels.

The program also includes a classroom lecture and collects relevant statistical information to aid in prevention activities.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton says the simulator is in great demand.

“The DUI Simulator is in great demand, and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the Simulator,” Wooton said. “By engaging our youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking and distractive driving.”

The DUI Simulator will visit Lincoln High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and United High School on Thursday, Oct. 13.

