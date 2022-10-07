Fairmont State football runs away with victory over Alderson Broaddus
Falcons take it 51-7
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ran away with a 51-7 victory over Alderson Broaddus.
Falcons’ Myles Miree had a standout performance with 19 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The victory extends Fairmont State’s win streak to three, the Battlers sit 0-6 on the season.
The Falcons will be back on home field this Thursday against West Liberty, Alderson Broaddus will travel to Glenville next Saturday.
