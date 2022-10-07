First at 4 Forum: Rob Mullens

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University of Oregon Athletic Director and Morgantown native Rob Mullens joined First at 4.

He talked about how he broke into the sports landscape, how his West Virginia upbringing has helped him in his career, and if he plans on coming back to West Virginia.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

