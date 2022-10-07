First Alert Evening Forecast

Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches are in effect!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 7th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 43

Saturday: Frost advisories for mountains: High: 56

Sunday: Freeze watches for mountains: High: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny: High: 65

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

Latest News

Freeze Alerts for our region, as of October 7, 2022.
Cloudy, mild Friday, chilly mornings this weekend!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Expected highs for today, October 6, 2022.
Seasonable afternoon, cooler weather on the way!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast