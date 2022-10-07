Glenville State students clean up Tygart Lake

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Glenville State University Forestry Club recently traveled to Tygart Lake to volunteer as part of National Public Lands Day.

The small group gathered on Sept. 24 and put in several hours of hard work. Working together, they yielded over 20 bags of trash, several tires, and miscellaneous plastics from the grounds and shoreline.

The volunteers included Ciera Heine, Chloe Richardson, Della Moreland, and Marc Radcliff.

They were invited to Tygart Lake by United States Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Lexi Pletcher. Pletcher is a recent alumnus of Glenville State’s Natural Resource Management program and former president of the Forestry Club.

“The Forestry Club enjoys being invited to such events. It’s a great time to hang out with peers while making local lakes more beautiful,” said Gabrielle Dean, current president of the club.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Traditionally, it is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.

