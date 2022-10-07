Glenville State students clean up Tygart Lake

Glenville State University students Chloe Richardson, Ciera Heine, and Della Moreland with US...
Glenville State University students Chloe Richardson, Ciera Heine, and Della Moreland with US Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Lexi Pletcher (right). The group gathered at Tygart Lake on National Public Lands Day to pick up trash.(Photo submitted to Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Glenville State University Forestry Club recently traveled to Tygart Lake to volunteer as part of National Public Lands Day.

The small group gathered on Sept. 24 and put in several hours of hard work. Working together, they yielded over 20 bags of trash, several tires, and miscellaneous plastics from the grounds and shoreline.

The volunteers included Ciera Heine, Chloe Richardson, Della Moreland, and Marc Radcliff.

They were invited to Tygart Lake by United States Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Lexi Pletcher. Pletcher is a recent alumnus of Glenville State’s Natural Resource Management program and former president of the Forestry Club.

“The Forestry Club enjoys being invited to such events. It’s a great time to hang out with peers while making local lakes more beautiful,” said Gabrielle Dean, current president of the club.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Traditionally, it is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
WV Amendment 2 explainer
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital