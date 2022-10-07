House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the location of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.

1. Can you tell us about the newest WVU School of Nursing campus?

The newest WVU School of Nursing campus at Bridgeport is located here at WVU Medicine UHC on the fifth floor. Our first cohort of 24 students will begin classes in January. For anyone interested in applying, our next round of applications open in March 2023.

2. What degree program is offered at this campus?

At our Bridgeport Campus, students can enroll in the BS/BA to BSN program, also known as our fast-track nursing program. Students must already have a bachelor’s degree to apply to this accelerated program. The program is five consecutive full-time semesters, or 18 months in length.When students graduate, they will have earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or BSN degree. This program is highly successful. Over the last four years, students have averaged a 97% first-time pass rate.

3. What can students find at this campus location in particular?

Here at the Bridgeport Campus, students will have access to state-of-the-art classrooms and skills labs just steps away from the clinical facilities of UHC. This is a throw-back to the traditions of the nursing profession when nurses were trained in the hospital setting. At Bridgeport, students can also experience smaller class sizes and engage one-on-one with dedicated faculty members.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.