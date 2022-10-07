Local rescue squad raising awareness for breast cancer

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Marion County Rescue Squad came up with a fun way to raise money for WVU and Mon Health Cancer Centers.

They started to flock each others’ homes with flamingos for a small fee. They do this every year in October.

Amy Tokarz billing specialist at Marion County Rescue Squad said it started to honor Jenny Shaver who lost her battle to breast cancer.

“We started this with Jenny’s flocks. She was a resident in Monongah and she had breast cancer. She lost her battle in 2019, but when she was having bad days and not feeling well her family would surround her with pink flamingos. That’s what got us started doing this”

And they don’t stop with just flamingos. All month the rescue squad wears pink shirts to support breast cancer awareness.

Peggy Johnson Clinical Navigator for Breast and Gynocological Health at UHC said raising awareness, even in fun ways like this, can have massive consequences.

“People becoming more aware of breast cancer and then they can implement early detection which can ultimately save a life. "

Johnson said to make sure you talk with your healthcare provider to know when to get your screenings.

She said the biggest piece of advice she has for people with the cancer is to talk with someone who knows what you’re going through.

“Get in a support group. Have someone that has experienced breast cancer if that’s at all possible to talk with. Your family is a great resource, but the greatest resources to someone to talk with would be someone who went through the experience.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.