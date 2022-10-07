Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society.

5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading.

Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie Insurance.

One of its agents, Stan Cameon has been volunteering at the shelter for the past 5 years. He says it’s important for people and businesses to give back to the community.

“My favorite thing is seeing the look on peoples faces and the little dog -- seeing how happy she is and I know it helps them,” said Cameon. “If everybody in the community would do this from other businesses, and I’m going to challenge them, it would be paid for a lot quicker and better for everybody.”

There was a tour given after the big check was gifted and the guest of honor was Belle, who was adopted from the old shelter. She got to sniff the new place out with the rest of us.

The shelters director, Jonna Spatafore says a lot of research went into the design.

“It has been a dream for a long time and seeing it come to fruition it’s almost something I did not anticipate it happening,” said Spatafore. “We worked on it so long, so long, and talked about it and then everything just fell into place.”

Spatafore says the new building has many improvements and features such as; more housing for cats and dogs, veterinary and quarantine areas, as well as heated floors.

The new building is expected to be finished by march.

Keeping you connected in Marion County, John Blashke 5 news.

