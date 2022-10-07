National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects

Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million.

The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.

Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
