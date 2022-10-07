One transported following aircraft crash in Preston County

(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County.

A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.

When crews arrived on the scene, officials said they located the aircraft and one person near it.

That person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities do not know the condition of that person.

A cause for the accident has not been determined at this time. The FAA has been contacted and will be on the scene of the accident on Saturday, officials said.

Several agencies responded, including the Rowlesburg Fire Department and West Virginia State Police.

