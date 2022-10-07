People’s Bank Player of the Week: Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig is our People’s Bank Player of the Week.

Rohrig was sidelined with an injury for the first two weeks of the season, “It was a lot seeing all them get ready for games, obviously before I couldn’t play, especially versus Buckhannon, that was our first game of the season and it was home and that was a big one where I was like I gotta get back.

His return has been instrumental for the Indians, including 212 yards and two touchdowns in a pivotal win over Parkersburg South last Friday.

“That happens because of our offensive line, the big guys up front, I mean without them nothings possible,” said Rohrig.

In a few short weeks, the junior has recorded multiple 100 and 200 yard games, “Just being the best that I can be, and making my teammates better is what I really look forward to.”

A big part of his play is going wherever he’s needed on the field: offense, defense, special teams - his versatility is credited to the coaches who made him into the player he came into high school as.

His individual goals pail in comparison to Rohrig’s man goal of winning games as a team, “December, playing in Wheeling, that’s the goal.

There’s a lot of weight to carry representing the history of Bridgeport football, but for Rohrig, there’s nothing better, “It means everything, great tradition here for Wayne Jameson, you try to be the best player you can be and every things for him and just hard smash mouth football I mean what else could you want.”

