Ronald McDonald House announces expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I don’t even know how to explain it because I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t what I expected at all you know what I mean,” said Callie Taylor, the mother of a sick child.

Callie Taylor is referring to her 2 month stay at the Ronald McDonald house in Morgantown.

After her son was born prematurely and taken to UHC for treatment, the Ronald McDonald House became a “home away from home” for her and her family.

On Friday, the organization announced they plan to expand to be able to help even more families with sick children.

“The increase in need at the hospital directly affects the servicing we provide in support of our families, so it was really a no brainer at that point we knew we had to expand,” said Eleanor Riegel, CEO of Ronald McDonald house Morgantown.

The $5 million expansion was made possible by donors like CONSOL Cares. who donated 2 million.

“It’s going back into a community where our people work and live and anything that we can do that will make that community better health wise safety wise and provide different opportunities is why we are here,” said Jimmy Brock, President and CEO of CONSOL Cares.

The expansion will start at the end of this year and will include the addition of an elevator, renovated appliances and bringing the building to ADA code.

Officials say the biggest addition will be a new pavilion that will hold 11 extra rooms.

“There really coming into our house which we want them to feel like it’s their house,” Riegel said.

The project is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.