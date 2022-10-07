September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston.

Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers.

Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for presenting the award.

Click here if you know a volunteer worthy of a Jefferson Award nomination.

