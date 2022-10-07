UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office seized over 40 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, multiple rifles, and over $20,000 on Thursday in French Creek.

An investigation into a drug transportation, repackaging and distribution investigation began on Sept. 30, and the UCSO says the following was seized:

  • Over 40 pounds of marijuana
  • 54 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Multiple rifles and handguns
  • Packaging material and scales
  • Approximately $20,000

After two attempts to deliver separate intercepted UPS packages containing marijuana were unable to be delivered, officials said members of the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, along with members of the UCSO, executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home in French Creek.

However, there was nobody at the home at the time.

The suspect was later located during a traffic stop on Sago Road around 6:15 p.m.

Multiple items were found in possession of the suspect, who is a convicted felon, including the following:

  • Approximately 2 pounds of marijuana
  • Packaging material
  • Loaded firearm

The suspect was arrested for transporting controlled substance into the state of West Virginia and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The UCSO told 5 News it will release the suspect’s name “at the beginning of next week.”

