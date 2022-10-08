5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights

Recaps from week 7 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week seven is under the belt! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Robert C. Byrd - Lincoln

Buckhannon-Upshur - Lewis County

Fairmont Senior- Morgantown

Moorefield - Tucker County

Albert Gallatin - University

East Fairmont - Philip Barbour

Elkins - North Marion

Gilmer County - Doddridge County

South Harrison - Ritchie County

Bridgeport - Preston

