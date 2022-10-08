Clarksburg-Harrison Library is now on wheels traveling throughout the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held a ribbon cutting for its mobile library.

The project had been in the works for several years and was finally up and running.

Interim director at the library Amy Eakle said the mobile library would provide the opportunity for residents in rural communities to still borrow books, even if they can’t make it to Clarksburg.

However, the library offered more than just books. There was internet, hot spot connection, and 3D printing.

“We feel that it’s something that the library has needed for several years and a great way to reach people that maybe can’t come to the library,” Eakle explained.

She added anyone interested in bringing the mobile library to a specific area or event could reach out to the library for more information.

