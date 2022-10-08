Humane Society of Harrison County holds Halloween Pet Parade

Clarksburg pet parade for Halloween.
Clarksburg pet parade for Halloween.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Humane Society of Harrison County invited local pets and their owners to come for a Halloween Pet Parade in Clarksburg.

Executive Director, Frankie Dennison said First Fridays contacted her in Clarksburg to do a pet Halloween contest.

Owners and pets alike competed in the contest.

The short parade was followed by guest judges announcing the winners of the contest.

“They had wanted to get animals involved with it a lot of people in Clarksburg to have pets. We thought, October would be a great time,” Dennison said.

She added that she felt the parade was a success and was looking forward to next year’s contest.

