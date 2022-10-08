Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday.

The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s.

You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors were also on site. The Pumpkin Farm re-opens after a 22-year hiatus.

“My dad started it to start with. We closed for 22 years from 1998 to 2020. It was my heart’s desire to start it back up to be able to have someplace on the farm for people to come to buy local, shop local, and have a good time,” said Owner Patrick Ash

The Pumpkin Farm will run through October.

