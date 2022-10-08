Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell

The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday.
The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday.

The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s.

You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors were also on site. The Pumpkin Farm re-opens after a 22-year hiatus.

“My dad started it to start with. We closed for 22 years from 1998 to 2020. It was my heart’s desire to start it back up to be able to have someplace on the farm for people to come to buy local, shop local, and have a good time,” said Owner Patrick Ash

The Pumpkin Farm will run through October.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
One transported following aircraft crash in Preston County
UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized
UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized

Latest News

Bridgeport - Preston
South Harrison - Ritchie County
Gilmer County - Doddridge County
Gilmer County - Doddridge County
Elkins - North Marion
Elkins - North Marion