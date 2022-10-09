2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook.

County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.

A medical examiner was also called to the scene, according to a dispatch log.

Officials say the roadway will be closed “until further notice.”

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

