2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook.
County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.
A medical examiner was also called to the scene, according to a dispatch log.
Officials say the roadway will be closed “until further notice.”
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.