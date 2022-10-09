2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County,...
At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook.

County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.

A medical examiner was also called to the scene, according to a dispatch log.

Officials say the roadway will be closed “until further notice.”

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
Upshur Co. Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
frost and freeze alerts
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 9, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 9, 2022
A walk for a great cause was held in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon.
Alzheimer’s Walk held in Clarksburg
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 8, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 8, 2022
The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday.
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell