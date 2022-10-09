5 Sports Sit Down: John Kelley

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - John Kelley has been the head coach at University for 36 years, and has coached in some capacity for over four decades, “I started in 1974 coaching football, I mean the game is still blocking, tackling and executing but you know tis progressed now with different offenses, different defenses and technology has really helped, coaches are a lot more, they go to clinics and employ college stuff, but still the bottom line it comes down to is whatever system you use because everybody thinks their system is the best or whatever they’re comfortable with, still comes down to blocking, tackling and executing, i think kids are better today because of weight lifting and year round conditioning, things like that, that’s the biggest difference from now to back in the 70s,” said Kelley.

Every year brings something different, but some have been more pivotal than others, “Probably 1994 we went to the state championship and I think we knew then that we had developed a program and then basically what we had to do was follow that blueprint, plug everything in and we’ve been doing that since and I mean we’ve been very successful, 24, 23, 24 playoff appearance that I think when I learned how to coach and develop a program that could sustain itself,” Kelley said.

Kelley sums up his experience coaching throughout the decades, “It’s the same thing we preach to the kids, you never quit, there’s gonna be a lot more hard times than good times, there’s gonna be a lot more heartache than when you have those magical moments, but those magical moments outweigh anything that’s every been a heartache and that’s what you stay in it for, I don’t go into it saying oh we’ve gonna win a state championship, I mean that’s not the ultimate goal, just win games is the goal, get into the playoffs and see how you do.”

Having a strong staff has been huge for Kelley, “Well out of all the things, people say you’re at the end of your career maybe you’re finally gonna quit, or whatever, here’s the bottom line of al the things I would miss what I would miss the most is sitting in a coaching office with a staff, laughing, giggling, talking about stuff, making fun of stuff, solving political problems, you know getting one another’s case, putting each other down and whatever you know they’re a family.”

And the question as old as time, how long is Kelley going to continue coaching, “I wait until the end of the season as I’ve done probably the last five or six years and the end of the season is a bad time to say oh I’m done or whatever, I sit down and I wait until after the Christmas break, discuss it, see where I’m at, see all what’s coming back and where were at with the program and the bug will either bite me or I’ll decide its time to move on.”

