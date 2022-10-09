Alzheimer’s Walk held in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A walk for a great cause was held in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual walk in more than 600 communities nationwide including Jackson square in Clarksburg. It’s one of its kind as is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.

The walk calls on all people to join the fight against Alzheimer’s

“In West Virginia, we have approximately 39,000 seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia. If you have 39,000 then you count caregivers that’s another 39,000 who are living with this terrible disease and it is probably even more,” said Co-Chair of North Central WV Walk to end Alzheimer’s, Bill O’Field

All the money raised will stay in West Virginia. The goal is to raise $38,000.

“Alzheimer’s touches so many people. When I go throughout the county and community it’s almost 100% that folks know somebody who has been touched by this horrible disease and those are the ones we are out here for today.”

O’Field says he would like to see as many people as possible participate in the walk.

