One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an ATV accident in Medina Saturday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

The Sheriff confirmed the accident happened on Dunham Ridge Road just before 9:00 pm Saturday.

Cindy Lewis said she had not thought anything of her neighbor asking for help earlier in the evening.

“Everybody around here is friendly, they help each other you know. If there’s a tree down, and the state road can’t come in, they’ll come and help you,” she said. “I got a call from my neighbor saying that his brother had taken off on the ATV and him [and] his other brother were going to go looking for him and he wanted to know if he could borrow our ATV, and I said, yeah, you could borrow it, no problem.”

She said she woke up a few hours later when she heard multiple emergency vehicles bolting down the street.

“There were quite a few of them,” she recalled.

Neighbors told WSAZ it’s abnormal to have more than one or two cars travel down the street a day but Lewis said ATVs are frequent travelers.

Lewis said rocky road conditions and a lack of light make driving difficult for even the most experienced drivers.

“A lot of people come out here and they’re lost, they don’t know where to go,” she said. “I don’t drive at night. I stay home.”

Lewis said in spite of living in the area for almost two decades she still gets nervous for her husband.

“My goodness, it gets dark really early during hunting season and people get down in the woods and they can get turned around,” she explained. “We have like 207 acres down there and you can get mixed up, I wouldn’t want to be done there in the dark.”

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.